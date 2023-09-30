BNB Trading Up 1.9% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $214.73 or 0.00797451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $33.03 billion and approximately $282.70 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,846,680 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,846,717.27381003. The last known price of BNB is 214.79898369 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1648 active market(s) with $336,168,507.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
