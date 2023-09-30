QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,515.99

QUASA (QUA) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $125,621.58 and $2,515.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,956.59 or 1.00027627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00106512 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,515.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

