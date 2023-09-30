Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

