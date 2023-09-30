Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

Aspen Group Price Performance

ASPU opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 184,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Featured Stories

