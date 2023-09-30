Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $5.79 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
