Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $5.79 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

