VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $76.98 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $76.98 million and approximately $115,559.68 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,168,796,827,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,967,174,326,481 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

