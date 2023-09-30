WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0547

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $91.06 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00243623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003803 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

