Cardano Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.79 billion and approximately $144.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.23 or 0.06217755 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034025 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026792 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016462 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011759 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004226 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002335 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,213,906,238 coins and its circulating supply is 35,130,680,798 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
