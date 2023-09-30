Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,804,000 after purchasing an additional 847,512 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $12,768,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JIRE opened at $54.37 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.