Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

