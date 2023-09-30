Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 821,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

