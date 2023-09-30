C2C Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PDBC opened at $14.95 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

