C2C Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

