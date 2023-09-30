C2C Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.6 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.06%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.