Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $247,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.0 %

UAL stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

