Sabal Trust CO Acquires 2,270 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Southern were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

