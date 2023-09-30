Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

