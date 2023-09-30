O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 11,148 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Further Reading

