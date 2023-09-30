O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 27,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.88 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

