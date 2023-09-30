Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 138,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 366.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 90,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

