Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 623.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

