Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

GOLD opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

