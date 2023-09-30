Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

