Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $822.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $806.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

