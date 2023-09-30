Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $843,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 143,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $122.77 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

