Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

