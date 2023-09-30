Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,976,208. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.