Polymath (POLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,118.93

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $111.52 million and $31,118.93 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00243715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12083447 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $23,962.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.