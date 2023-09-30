Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.06 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $53.06 million and $771,158.65 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,949.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.00875825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00116760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026775 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,102,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 343,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15306392 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $935,141.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

