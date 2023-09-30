Putnam Premier Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

