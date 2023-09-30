Short Interest in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Drops By 31.2%

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $139,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $557,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

AOGO stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

