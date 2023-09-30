Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $775.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 50,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,168.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

