Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Declines By 13.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 228.58% and a negative net margin of 1,293.00%.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.