AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

