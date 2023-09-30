Dell Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

