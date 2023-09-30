Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Arko stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Arko has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.