First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.