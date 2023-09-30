Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

