Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $659,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

