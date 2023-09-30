Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

