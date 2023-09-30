Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 38,705 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,705 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Down 3.9 %

MAC stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

