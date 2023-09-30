OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of OraSure Technologies worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OSUR stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.03.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.