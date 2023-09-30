Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $37,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

