Planning Center Inc. Has $62.78 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,693,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 16.0% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $62,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

