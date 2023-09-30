Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned 1.40% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.