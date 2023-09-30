Planning Center Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Planning Center Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned about 1.01% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,382,000. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,066,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,950,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,302,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,837,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

