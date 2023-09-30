Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Planning Center Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $27,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $34.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.