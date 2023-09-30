Planning Center Inc. Sells 473 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Planning Center Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

