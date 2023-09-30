Planning Center Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Planning Center Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $536.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a market capitalization of $509.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

