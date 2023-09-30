Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII) Shares Down 0.1%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. 12,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.
Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II
About Seaport Global Acquisition II
Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
