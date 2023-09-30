Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII) Shares Down 0.1%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. 12,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGII. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 102,575 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

